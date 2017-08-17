All Sections
    The Fitness Rules Of The World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs

    Healthy body, sharp mind.

    20/08/2017 6:00 AM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    For some reason we are fascinated by other people's daily routines.

    We are obsessed with reading about what celebrities eat in a day (how did Jennifer Aniston eat the same cob salad for 10 years straight?!) and like to learn how successful Aussie women spend their mornings.

    Well it turns out a lot of the world's most successful business people have a lot in common. While top CEOs pick different poisons when it comes to their preferred fitness activity, they all prioritise their physical health.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook is a fan of going for hikes, and also cycles when he's not in the gym for a session. He's also been known to munch on energy bars through that day -- even in meetings.

    To see how other successful people fit fitness into their daily routines check out the below infographic.

    UNUM

    Infographic by Unum

