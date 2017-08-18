6 TV Shows To Check Out This Weekend

We don't need to tell you how great it is to have your plans cancelled, and to have some quality time with the love of your life: your couch.

Shut all the blinds, forget about Instagramming something from the beach, make sure you have a ton of snacks and check out some of our recommendations for what to watch this weekend.

'The Other Guy'

The latest Stan original series, 'The Other Guy' stars Matt Okine, Harriet Dyer, Valene Kane, Michael-Anthony Taylor and Christiaan Van Vuuren. Okine plays AJ, a pretty successful radio DJ who finds out his girlfriend of ten years has been sleeping with his best friend, who also happens to live with them.

Sounds intense but the series was written by Okine and Becky Lucas ('Please Like Me'), and manages to find its heart and a ton of laughs along the way.

See it on: Stan

'The Defenders'

After 'Daredevil', 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage' and 'Iron Fist' each got their own series on Netflix it was only a matter of time before the gang all got together for a real party. Like 'The Avengers' but way, way more low-budget, 'The Defenders' stars Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter and Finn Jones as they go up against none other than Sigourney mother effing Weaver.

See it on: Netflix

'Ozark'

You probably know Jason Bateman from 'Arrested Development' or the many comedy features he's starred in but 'Ozark' marks something a little darker for Bateman. The crime drama / thriller series stars Bateman alongside Laura Linney as a financial planner who has a side-hobby of laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel. When the scheme goes wrong, picks his family up and relocates them to a small holiday town in the Missouri Ozarks.

See it on: Netflix

'Atypical'

Keir Gilchrist stars as Sam in Netflix's 'Atypical', on a journey for his independence and the search for love.

Looking for something a bit lighter? That's fine, why not try 'Atypical'? Netflix's new coming-of-age comedy that follows an 18-year-old student on the autism spectrum, and his search for love. The series stars Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

See it on: Netflix

'I'm Dying Up Here'

This one's a little bit different, it's a drama about the lives of comedians. From executive producer Jim Carey, the series is set in the '70s and follows a group of young comedians as they attempt to establish themselves despite racism, sexism, drugs, ventriloquist dummies and everything else standing in their way. With a great ensemble cast led by Melissa Leo as the matriarch of the comedy club, the series tiptoes the line between comedy and tragedy at every turn.

See it on: Stan

'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later'

Surely by now you've seen the incredible 'Wet Hot' series on Netflix, but if you haven't, make sure you do before you check out 'Ten Years Later'. Unsurprisingly set a decade after the last days of camp, all your favourite campers and counselors are back for more hijinks. Still not sold? The cast includes Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Christopher Meloni, Ken Marino and Michael Ian Black... just to name a few.

See it on: Netflix