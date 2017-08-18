Labor Will Campaign For The Yes Vote In The Plebiscite

Malcolm Turnbull said he was too busy to take part in the plebiscite debate on either side, but Labor MPs will line up firmly in support of the 'yes' vote.

Shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus announced on Saturday that while Labor would not lead the charge for a pro-marriage equality vote in the postal survey, that ALP members would be "actively encouraged" to get involved by supporting the reform in their communities, holding rallies and campaign events. Labor MPs will be out this weekend holding stalls in their electorates and encouraging Australians to enrol on the electoral roll or update their details

Labor MPs are currently signing up volunteers to help them spread pro-marriage equality messages.

Labor's approach stands in stark contrast to the Prime Minister's hands-off approach.

"I have many other calls on my time as Prime Minister but I will certainly support a 'yes' vote. As I said I would in the past. But I have many other calls to my time," the PM said on August 8 as he confirmed the postal survey would go ahead.

Dreyfus said Labor firmly supported marriage equality, and while the actual campaign would be led by groups like The Equality Campaign, that ALP members would play a key role. The ALP head office has prepared and distributed campaign materials like leaflets and social media graphics to MPs to share.

One of the graphics Labor has produced for the marriage equality plebiscite

"This is not a Labor vs Liberal fight. Everything we do will be in concert with pro-marriage equality groups like The Equality Campaign, who will take the lead. However, Labor MPs and Senators are energised and excited about this campaign and many will be kicking off their campaigns this weekend," he said.

"This is an issue many in Labor are passionate about - including our leader - and we will be a visible presence throughout the campaign. Although the odds are stacked against a 'yes' vote, we believe it can be won and will be doing all we can to achieve that outcome."