    Sunshine Coast Bushfire: Residents Urged to Remain Vigilant

    The fire at Caloundra has been contained.

    19/08/2017 9:32 AM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Daniel Munoz / Reuters
    Firefighters have contained a bushfire at Caloundra.

    Firefighters continue to battle to get the upper hand on a huge bush fire on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

    The blaze broke out south of Caloundra on on Friday afternoon , threatening homes and causing evauations in the area.

    Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) said early Saturday morning that the fire was no longer a threat to properties.

    QFES said the large grass fire was burning in the vicinity of Bellvista and Little Mountainl, with fire crews working to strengthen containment lines.

    "The fire is burning within containment lines and there is no threat to property at this time. Firefighters will continue to monitor conditions throughout the morning and ask that residents remain vigilant and up-to-date with information," it said.

    "A significant smoke haze continues to affect the area and surrounds and residents are asked to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering a respiratory condition.

    "Smoke can also decrease visibility on the roads and motorists are asked to drive with caution and to conditions."

    QFES advised impacted residents to take precautionary measures including moving cars to a safe location, bringing pets inside and closing windows and doors.

    Bells Creek resident Kim Malcolm told the ABC she see the fire in the distance.

    "It's just getting closer and the fact that it's jumped this large highway is really now hitting home that it's actually quite serious," she's quoted as saying.

    "Family friends ... who live at Beerwah have come and collected our horses, so that's very good of them."

    Fire crews in Queensland remain on high alert with dry, windy conditions expected across the state today.

