Sunshine Coast Bushfire: Residents Urged to Remain Vigilant

Firefighters continue to battle to get the upper hand on a huge bush fire on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

The blaze broke out south of Caloundra on on Friday afternoon , threatening homes and causing evauations in the area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) said early Saturday morning that the fire was no longer a threat to properties.

Caloundra fire contained but still burning. @QldFES say back burning underway, no homes at risk, crews are safe, but fire may flare again. pic.twitter.com/1U5ZxwSjqm August 18, 2017

QFES said the large grass fire was burning in the vicinity of Bellvista and Little Mountainl, with fire crews working to strengthen containment lines.

"The fire is burning within containment lines and there is no threat to property at this time. Firefighters will continue to monitor conditions throughout the morning and ask that residents remain vigilant and up-to-date with information," it said.

Bushfire ADVICE for BELLVISTA (Caloundra) as at 6.30am Sat 19 Aug. Multiple crews remain on scene. Fire contained. https://t.co/RTQyHie9OX — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) August 18, 2017

"A significant smoke haze continues to affect the area and surrounds and residents are asked to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering a respiratory condition.

"Smoke can also decrease visibility on the roads and motorists are asked to drive with caution and to conditions."

QFES advised impacted residents to take precautionary measures including moving cars to a safe location, bringing pets inside and closing windows and doors.

Aura residents, in #Caloundra's south, told to enact their bushfire plans. Fast moving fire generating lots of smoke. @WINNews_SCoast pic.twitter.com/Z0YK2f5tQ6 — Corinne May (@CorinneEMay) August 18, 2017

Authorities urge residents to leave Caloundra suburb as fast-moving grassfire burns along Bruce Highwayhttps://t.co/M1welqbx70 pic.twitter.com/is7d2kaKxP — ABC News Brisbane (@ABCNewsBrisbane) August 18, 2017

Bells Creek resident Kim Malcolm told the ABC she see the fire in the distance.

"It's just getting closer and the fact that it's jumped this large highway is really now hitting home that it's actually quite serious," she's quoted as saying.

"Family friends ... who live at Beerwah have come and collected our horses, so that's very good of them."

Fire crews in Queensland remain on high alert with dry, windy conditions expected across the state today.