Barcelona Terror: Father Of Missing 7 Year Old Julian Cadman Arrives In Spain

The father of Australian boy Julian Cadman has arrived in Barcelona to find his son, days after the seven year old went missing during a deadly terrorist attack in the Spanish city.

Fears are growing forJulian, 7, who has been missing since Friday after a van plowed through pedestrians in the popular tourist destination Las Ramblas, killing 14 and injuring 100.

The Sydney boy became separated from his mother, Jom, who was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

Andrew Cadman, Julian's father, has flown to Spain to help find his son.

There are many who ask for specific information about the Australian child. Communicative priority over victims is to family members August 19, 2017

15:00 Neither we were searching nor we have found any lost child in the barcelona attack. All the victims and injured have been located — Mossos (@mossos) August 19, 2017

Fairfax reports he was met by Australian consular staff at Barcelona airport and driven straight to the Ciutat de la Justicia, which authorities said is where victims of the Las Ramblas attack are being identified by forensic experts.

Andrew Cadman arrives in Barcelona

He is reported to have appeared distressed and was accompanied by an unnamed woman.

Earlier reports the seven-year-old boy, who has dual British and Australian citizenship, had been found are false, Spanish police have said.

A Spanish newspaper said Julian Cadman had been found alive in hospital but this was later contradicted by Catalonian authorities.

The last photo of missing Aussie Julian Cadman before Barcelona attack, including the clothes he was wearing > MORE: https://t.co/Uk3O9oPFua pic.twitter.com/g1EYlTkokm — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) August 18, 2017

A family friend known only as Scott told 2GB radio host Ben Fordham Julian's father first heard about the attack when he arrived at work on Friday morning and was unable to get into contact with his wife.

"He turned up to work this morning, turned the news on this morning at 6 o'clock, heard about it, tried to ring his Mrs, couldn't get hold of her," he said.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has asked Australians to pray for Julian.

"I think we should all, in a our quiet moments, say a prayer for that little boy," Turnbull said.

"All of us as parents know the anguish his father is going through and his whole family is going through, as they rush to seek to find him in Barcelona."

Prime Minister Theresa May had said the British government was "urgently" looking into reports of a British dual nationality child missing following the attacks.