Watch Incredible Mare Winx Win Her 18th Straight Race Despite Totally Blowing The Start

Win takes the win in her 18th race in a row.

She's bay. She's beautiful. And she's Australia's best.

Winx has made it an incredible 18 wins in a row, taking out the Bob Ingham Warwick Stakes at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

How did she do that!?

After missing the start Winx fights through the pack and makes it 18 straight wins in the Warwick Stakes.#GoWinx pic.twitter.com/K4x31h2k5d — TAB (@tabcomau) August 19, 2017

Despite missing the start by four lengths, the six-year-old mare won in a heart-stopping finish, blitzing the field to first by a head ahead of Foxplay in second and Ecuador in third.

As expected, the super mare made a successful return to the racetrack on Saturday in the $250,000 Group 2 race over 1,400 meters.

Winx has also become the second highest earner in Australian turf history behind triple Melbourne Cup winning mare Makybe Diva.

The champion's jockey Hugh Bowman told Sky Racing all he needed was some extra confidence.

"I was a bit worried I was thinking it might be impossible to catch her... but I just had to have confidence in her," Bowman said.

"It was a concern halfway through but it was a good feeling the last 200 [metres]."

Winx's trainer Chris Waller praised Bowman's efforts, telling Sky Racing: "He never panicked, he used the full length of the straight and he did it."

She was heavily backed to extend her winning streak, with the mare starting the Warwick Stakes at $1.07.

The victory takes Winx's record to an incredible 18 consecutive race wins. Only four horses including Black Caviar have won 18 races in a row in the history of Australasian racing.

The last time Winx tasted defeat was in the Australian Oaks in April 2015.