    Turnbull Set To Unveil Strategy To Beat Vehicle Attacks After Deadly Barcelona Terror

    The PM will reveal the strategy on Sunday.

    20/08/2017 7:50 AM AEST | Updated 2 hours ago
    POOL New / Reuters
    Malcolm Turnbull is ramping up counter-terror plans.

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is set to ramp up Australia's counter-terrorism strategy with a new plan to stop vehicle-based attacks like the one that rocked Barcelona this week,

    Turnbull will reveal the plan, called Australia's Strategy For Protecting Crowded Places From Terrorism, on Sunday, New Corp Australia reports.

    It reports that the strategy, formulated after the deadly attack in Nice in 2016, was recently handed to Australian businesses and councils. It outlines ways to prevent vehicle-based attacks.

    According to NewsCorp, the plan provides Australian users with guidance on installing bollards and other roadblocks that can halt hostile vehicle attacks like those that have occurred in several European cities.

    It is said to be aimed at protecting high risk public places like stadiums and shopping precincts.

    The document, prepared by the Australian New Zealand Counter Terrorism Committee, reportedly also provides guidelines on what to do in chemical attacks.

    It comes after at least 14 people lost their lives in the Spanish city of Barcelona when terrorists used a van to hit people in the Las Ramblas area

