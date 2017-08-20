All Sections
    Amateur Golden Retriever Detective Uncovers $100,000 Worth Of Heroin

    Kenyon has been made an honorary Narcotics K-9 at his local police department.

    21/08/2017 10:39 AM AEST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Move over Scooby-Doo, a mischievous 18-month-old golden retriever has been made an honorary narcotics police dog after discovering more than $100,000 of heroin buried in his backyard

    Kenyon was somewhat innocently digging up the lawn of his home in Yamhill County, Oregon when he discovered a black cylinder that his owners initially mistook for a time capsule buried by previous residents.

    Yamhill County Sheriff's Office / Facebook
    What a good boy.

    However, what they soon discovered (with the help of the local sheriff's office) was that the 'time capsule' actually contained 425 grams of black tar heroin.

    Presenting Kenyon with an official ribbon, Sheriff Tim Svenson was full of praise for the drug-busting pooch.

    Yamhill County Sheriff's Office / Facebook
    Kenyon's owners thought he'd found a time capsule.

    "Opioid addiction and overdose deaths are on the rise and with the help of Kenyon this large quantity of heroin is removed from our community," he said.

    What a very good boy.

    Yamhill County Sheriff's Office / Facebook
    Drug-busting doggo.

