    ENTERTAINMENT

    Shopping German Shepherd Puts All Other Dogs To Shame

    Meanwhile, my dog can't even master the art of walking on a leash.

    21/08/2017 8:42 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    A grocery-shopping German shepherd is putting all other pooches to shame after being spotted helping out his owner at the supermarket.

    In a series of clips uploaded to Twitter by amused shoppers, the dog is seen pushing his trolley through the aisles -- and if his face is anything to go by, he's loving the attention.

    Twitter / @AriannaCoria

    Not only are dogs our best friends, but it now appears that they're great allies to have when embarking on the dreaded weekly grocery shop.

