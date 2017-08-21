If you were outraged at Allen's confectionery for cutting Green Frogs from their product range a few years ago, then you'll be a tad happy at this news -- word's out that Green Frogs are back, so we've been toad. (You're welcome.)

Yes, after more than three years -- thanks to persistent calls from fans -- Allen's Red Frogs will be sharing the limelight once again with Green Frogs.

There's more to this ribbiting story. Jumping into each lolly bag, joining the Red and Green Frog family, are two extra frog flavours: yellow (pineapple) and orange.

Woohoo green frogs are back, bringing into the mix yellow and orange ones as well. Yummm — Scoutabout (@Scoutabout2) August 21, 2017

For those who never missed Green Frogs' presence because, frankly, Red Frogs are way better, don't worry. You can still buy Red Frogs on their own, in a sealed packet, far away from lime.