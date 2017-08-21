All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • FOOD

    Allen's Green Frogs Are Making A Comeback

    Are you a tad excited?

    22/08/2017 12:20 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Supplied

    If you were outraged at Allen's confectionery for cutting Green Frogs from their product range a few years ago, then you'll be a tad happy at this news -- word's out that Green Frogs are back, so we've been toad. (You're welcome.)

    Yes, after more than three years -- thanks to persistent calls from fans -- Allen's Red Frogs will be sharing the limelight once again with Green Frogs.

    There's more to this ribbiting story. Jumping into each lolly bag, joining the Red and Green Frog family, are two extra frog flavours: yellow (pineapple) and orange.

    Supplied

    For those who never missed Green Frogs' presence because, frankly, Red Frogs are way better, don't worry. You can still buy Red Frogs on their own, in a sealed packet, far away from lime.

    MORE:cookFoodlollies

    More On This Topic