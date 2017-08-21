Falls Festival Drops Epic Lineup Featuring Flume, Fleet Foxes, Peking Duk

New Year's festival favourite Falls has unveiled a huge lineup for its 25th instalment this year, announcing an artist roster headlined by Flume, Fleet Foxes and Run The Jewels.

Falls Festival, which takes place around New Year's Eve in Byron Bay, Lorne, Marion Bay and Fremantle, called 2017 its "brightest ever" lineup, and it's no empty boast. The number one drawcard is Aussie producer Flume, who spends most of his year jetting around the globe to play at some of the world's biggest music festivals, and who will be returning home for a rare run of performances.

He'll be joined at the top of the bill by beloved American folk act Fleet Foxes, rappers Run The Jewels, indie heroes The Kooks, local dance stars Peking Duk and former Oasis man Liam Gallagher.

The rest of the bill is also bursting with talent from the likes of rising hip-hop star Vince Staples, local rockers Dune Rats and The Smith Street Band, dancefloor-filling bands like Jungle and Glass Animals, and -- in a major coup -- even Aussie legend Daryl Braithwaite.

This, the festival reminds us, is just the first announcement, with "loads more to be announced".

On the ticketing front, a pre-sale for 'Friends of Falls' will start at 9am on August 24, with general sales starting 9am on August 29. All details and pricing can be found at fallsfestival.com

THE FALLS MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL 2017/18 NATIONAL LINE-UP:

FLUME (NO SIDESHOWS) · FLEET FOXES · RUN THE JEWELS · THE KOOKS · GLASS ANIMALS (NO SIDESHOWS) · PEKING DUK · ANGUS & JULIA STONE · FOSTER THE PEOPLE · LIAM GALLAGHER · VINCE STAPLES · JUNGLE · DUNE RATS · THE SMITH STREET BAND · D.R.A.M. · DARYL BRAITHWAITE · EVERYTHING EVERYTHING · ALLDAY · THE JUNGLE GIANTS · THUNDAMENTALS · METHYL ETHEL · SLUMBERJACK · D.D DUMBO · ANNA LUNOE · DZ DEATHRAYS · CONFIDENCE MAN · JULIA JACKLIN · BAD//DREEMS · COSMO'S MIDNIGHT · WINSTON SURFSHIRT · LUCA BRASI · ALEX LAHEY · CAMP COPE · FLINT EASTWOOD · ECCA VANDAL · DAVE · TOTAL GIOVANNI + PLUS LOADS MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

2017/18 EVENTS:

Lorne VIC: 28 Dec, 29 Dec, 30 Dec, 31 Dec (est. 1993) 18+ event

Marion Bay TAS: 29 Dec, 30 Dec, 31 Dec (est. 2003) All ages

Byron Bay NSW: 31 Dec, 01 Jan, 02 Jan (est. 2013) 18+ event

Fremantle WA: 06 Jan, 07 Jan (est. 2016) 18+ event