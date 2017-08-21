Hannah Rye, the terminally ill teenager who melted hearts when she attended her school formal with Newcastle Knights player Trent Hodkinson, has died.

The 15-year-old from the New South Wales Hunter region died late on Sunday night.

Her mother Rachael Rye wrote in a statement posted to Facebook her daughter died peacefully, in the arms of her family.

"I have started this post again and again and still can't find the words," Rye wrote of her daughter's death.

"Every minute of being your mum was a privilege."

Just one month ago, Hannah floored her classmates by bringing NRL star Trent Hodkinson to her Year 10 formal as her date.

Hannah met Hodkinson last year, when she was part of the 'Tren7's Kick for Kids' initiative. Hodkinson rode in the car with Hannah to the event, and even cut a cake with her in front of all of the attendees.

The NRL player said at the time, "She was the star of the show and all her friends were cheering and so happy that she was able to go to the event. She certainly brought a smile to my face".

"Hopefully it can bring awareness to the Ewing sarcoma that she's going through.

"She's such a strong girl, you wouldn't know she was going through this."

Hannah Rye, 15, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone and tissue cancer, Ewing sarcoma, two years ago.

Mum Rachael was full of praise for the Newcastle Knights player, describing Hodkinson as Hannah's "knight in shining armour".

"It was absolutely a magical moment when Trent turned up with a big bunch of flowers at our house. A perfect night," she said, according to the Daily Telegraph.

And we are still crying over here. God bless you Hannah! Well done Kurri Kurri High School for bringing the formal forward. pic.twitter.com/wNCK5a62V9 — Nothing But Knights (@NothingButNK) July 19, 2017

"No girl could have asked for a better date. He was a perfect gentleman. He stayed for as long as she needed and helped cut the cake."

Hannah was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone and tissue cancer, Ewing sarcoma, in 2015 at just 13-years-old. After gruelling chemotherapy, she was cleared of cancer but just five months later it returned.

The school had brought forward the Year 10 formal especially so Hannah could attend, as doctors said she might not make it through the year.

Older sister Annaliese paid tribute to her "best friend" in a Facebook post on Monday, writing, "I will hold you in my heart until I can hold you in heaven Hanni".

Last week, Rachael Rye had told the Daily Telegraph that the family had postponed a trip to the United States because Hannah was too ill to travel.