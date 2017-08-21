Magda Szubanski Breaks Down On 'Today' Discussing Marriage Equality Debate

On Tuesday's 'Today Show', TV icon and comedian Magda Szubanski gave an impassioned speech about the effects the marriage equality debate is having on her.

As the deadline to update or enrol details for the postal survey on marriage equality neared, Szubanski broke down, discussing how growing up in a time less accepting of LGBTQ Australians affected her.

"I barely made it through my childhood, and I don't want that to happen to any of these kids," she said.

"And the fact that there are so many wrongs in the world that are so complicated and can't be made right, this is a wrong that can be made right so simply."

Szubanski publicly came out as gay in 2012. After becoming a vocal supporter of marriage equality, media speculation about Szubanski's sexuality pushed the star to confirm on 'The Project'" "Absolutely I identify as gay, and for a very long time have."

The 'Kath & Kim' star has also been incredibly open with her struggles with mental health throughout her life, admitting that in the past she had struggled with suicidal thoughts.

PLEASE RT And we won't let it happen because we are there for you If vulnerable call @beyondblue 1300224636 or Qlife 1800184527 https://t.co/KaDEJFCGfQ — Magda Szubanski (@MagdaSzubanski) August 21, 2017

Much has been said of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's claims public conversation surrounding the postal plebiscite would be a "respectful debate" despite homophobic posters reportedly being seen around Melbourne recently.

While Szubanski was on 'Today', Turnbull was also doing the rounds, describing the posters as both "hurtful" and examples of free speech.

Fighting back tears, Szubanski used her time to reach out to young LGBTQ Australians, offering a message of support.

"I want to send a strong message too, we all do. We'll get through this, we'll survive it," she said.

"And also, we need young LGBTQI people to know to not isolate themselves, to reach out, find the support and we are there, we've got their backs and so have so many straight Australian allies.

"When I think about my childhood and the vilification and the disgust I was on the receiving end of, and all I wanted to do was bring joy... It's so unnecessary... this is the most unkind thing for no good reason."