The Best Bits From Audi Hamilton Island Race Week

Arguably one of the most highly anticipated weeks on the social calendar, Audi Hamilton Island Race Week kicked off this past weekend.

Sure, there's actual sailing races to watch and be won, but some of the best viewing is done at the week's events on dry land.

The week of events is hosted by a bunch of premium brands in addition to Audi, with Paspaley Pearls using it as the perfect setting to launch its new collection.

Qantas is also a partner, signing on for the first time in 2017 after commencing flights to Hamilton Island again in 2014.

Saturday the 19th kicked off with an evening inspired by the 1980's film, 'Out of Africa'. The wonderland was curated by Aussie designer and icon Collette Dinnigan, as she drew on colonial nostalgia to create a contemporary beach-side paradise named 'under a crescent moon'.

Colonial nostalgia inspired the first night's dinner.

Food was inspired by the theme and was provided by Australian chef Matt Moran. Huff Post Australia's own Lisa Wilkinson lead proceedings, hosting a bingo game with actor Richard Roxburgh.

Lisa Wilkinson.

Richard Roxburgh.

Nicole Warne.

On the evening of Sunday the 20th, Audi Australia celebrated their 20th anniversary of the Audi Ambassador program. Following a nostalgic photographic exhibition of Audi's ambassadors, veteran news presenter Sandra Sully was joined by fellow ambassadors for a discussion on working with one of the world's most progressive brands.

The setting for dinner on the second evening.

Australian actor Teresa Palmer was announced as a new ambassador during the evening. Palmer is an acclaimed actor, writer and producer. Born in Adelaide, Teresa started her film career in Australia before making her Hollywood debut in 2006.

Teresa Palmer.

Chef Andrew McConnell was also announced as a new ambassador for Audi Australia. McConnell has amassed a dedicated following in Melbourne where he was twice honoured Chef of the Year by The Age. He is currently the Executive Chef and Owner of Melbourne favourites Cumulus Inc, Cutler & Co, Supernormal and Golden Fields.

Andrew McConnell.

Other Audi Ambassadors include Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman, Lisa Wilkinson, Matt Moran, Guillaume Brahimi and Shannon Bennett, along with a host of other talented Australians who excel in their chosen fields.