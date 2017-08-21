The Foo Fighters And Rick Astley Just Trolled A Whole Festival Crowd With The Perfect Rickroll

There's an ongoing internet joke that will never give you up, let you down, run around or desert you: the Rickroll.

In its simplest form, a Rickroll usually occurs by sending someone a link to a webpage that almost always turns out to be Rick Astley's iconic 1987 single, "Never Gonna Give You Up".

On Sunday, the Foo Fighters were headlining the Summer Sonic festival in Tokyo and invited a very special guest onstage to help with their next song, Rick Astley.

"I just met him two minutes ago," Dave Grohl said welcoming Astley onstage.

"COME ON, YOU MOTHER F**KERS!" Astley screamed at the crowd.

While you would have expected Grohl and his bandmates to blast out Astley's classic, Grohl muttered "I gotta remember how you do it, hold on," before the band started playing what sounded like Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'.

After rocking out a bit, Astley blasted into the best mashup possible. The crowd loved it.

It's not every day you hear Rick Astley follow up his lyric "I just want to tell you how I'm feeling," with the crooner screaming "I'M FEELING F**KING MARVELOUS!"

It's not the first time 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' and 'Never Gonna Give You Up' have been mashed up together, and here's hoping it won't be the last.