Dogs Turn Blue In India After Swimming In Contaminated River

A factory in Mumbai, India has been shut down after being accused of releasing untreated industrial waste into a river that turned some dogs blue.

Indian media reports that officials shut down the company after they discovered that waste was being dumped in the Kasadi River. The river runs in an area home to hundreds of factories, and while it is inaccessible to humans, many dogs wade in the river to seek relief from the hot Indian temperatures and to find food.

It is believed that the chemical waste the contained dye which was responsible for turning the dogs blue.

The dogs were first noticed by locals in early August, which prompted complaints to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Consequently, the MPCB discovered the company in question was not only releasing chemicals into the river, but also into the air surrounding the factory.

The Hindustan Times reports that the factory was shut down after the MPCB discovered that there were no company pollution regulations.

"There are a set of norms that every industry needs to follow. After our sub-regional officers confirmed media reports that dogs were indeed turning blue due to air and water pollution, we conducted a detailed survey at the plant," Anil Mohekar, regional officer, MPCB Navi Mumbai told the Hindustan Times.

"Ducol Organics Pvt Ltd. is harming animals and birds in the area. We cannot let such an industry function."

The Guardian reports that an animal welfare agency managed to catch one of the dogs and wash off the blue dye. For the most part, the dogs seem largely unharmed by the dye.