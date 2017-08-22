German Police Seize 5000 Donald Trump-Shaped Ecstasy Pills

Police in the north-western German city of Osnabrück have confiscated 5000 orange ecstasy pills shaped like Donald Trump's head.

According to German media, a father and son duo were stopped in their car at about 9pm on Saturday night, local time. The pair said they were returning from Austria, where they wanted to buy a car, however, were unsuccessful.

Suspicious of this story, the Osnabrück police searched the car and discovered the pills, which have an estimated sales value of AUD$55,000. Police also seized a large sum of money that was found with the tablets.

Die Polizei in Osnabrück hat bei einer Kontrolle 5000 Extasy-Tabletten mit dem Konterfei des amerikanischen Präsidenten sichergestellt. pic.twitter.com/V1lvrBUAGp — ZDF heute (@ZDFheute) August 22, 2017

The tablets themselves bear a striking likeness to the U.S. President, with their orange colour and the clear depiction of his pursed lips and combed hair. If there was any dispute about this, the flip side of the pills are stamped with 'Trump'.

Both the 51-year-old father and 17-year-old son were arrested and are now in custody .