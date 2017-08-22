Human Remains Found Inside U.S. Warship That Collided With Oil Tanker

The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen after a collision, in Singapore waters.

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Scott Swift on Tuesday said divers have found human remains inside the USS John S. McCain, which collided with a merchant vessel this week.

"The divers were able to locate some remains in those sealed compartments during their search today," Swift told reporters at Singapore's Changi Naval Base, where the damaged vessel is docked.

Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to reporters during a press conference, as the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen in the background, at Changi naval base in Singapore.

Swift also said the U.S. Navy was working to identify a body found by the Malaysian navy to see if it was one of 10 missing U.S. sailors in the accident.

The USS John S. McCain and the tanker Alnic MC collided on Monday while the U.S. ship was nearing Singapore on a routine port call. The impact tore a hole in the warship's port side at the waterline, flooding compartments that included a crew sleeping area.

