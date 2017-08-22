All Sections
    • NEWS

    Human Remains Found Inside U.S. Warship That Collided With Oil Tanker

    Divers have found human remains inside the USS John S. McCain.

    22/08/2017 9:41 PM AEST | Updated 40 minutes ago
    Ahmad Masood / Reuters
    The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen after a collision, in Singapore waters.

    SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Scott Swift on Tuesday said divers have found human remains inside the USS John S. McCain, which collided with a merchant vessel this week.

    "The divers were able to locate some remains in those sealed compartments during their search today," Swift told reporters at Singapore's Changi Naval Base, where the damaged vessel is docked.

    ROSLAN RAHMAN via Getty Images
    Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to reporters during a press conference, as the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen in the background, at Changi naval base in Singapore.

    Swift also said the U.S. Navy was working to identify a body found by the Malaysian navy to see if it was one of 10 missing U.S. sailors in the accident.

    The USS John S. McCain and the tanker Alnic MC collided on Monday while the U.S. ship was nearing Singapore on a routine port call. The impact tore a hole in the warship's port side at the waterline, flooding compartments that included a crew sleeping area.

    [Reporting by Karisma Singh and Fathin Ungku; Editing by Nick Macfie]

