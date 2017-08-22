Joss Whedon Fansite Shuts Down After 15 Years Following Ex-Wife's Cheating Claims

After running for 15 years, a fansite dedicated to the work of Joss Whedon, Whedonesque, decided to shut down. The decision came just hours after Whedon's ex-wife Kai Cole published a blog for 'The Wrap' which accused him of several affairs, calling him a "hypocrite preaching feminist ideals".

Whedonesque was created by Caroline van Oosten de Boer and Milo Vermeulen in 2002, and provided fans with a destination to discuss the varied works of the writer and director responsible for shows like 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', 'Angel' and 'Firefly' as well as his work on films like Marvel's 'Avengers'.

The site picked up traction with Whedon's invested fanbase when he revealed he would often read the site, and even had his own account created for him in 2004. Whedon would periodically post, share news and interact with fans.

The site also features a blurb from Cole on what Whedonesque meant to her ex-husband. "Without Whedonesque, Joss wouldn't even know what was going on in his own life."

"He goes there to find out what's going on with his friends. Whedonesque is like his Day-Timer."

The final message posted to the site did not give explicit reasoning behind its shutdown, but said it would become a read-only site "at some stage".

"So farewell then. 15 years is a long time and a lot of water has flowed under the bridge. But now it's time to say goodbye. No more threads after this one, we're closing down. The site will at some stage become a read only site. So if you want to leave your contact details in this thread for other posters to get in touch that would be great otherwise email us at whedonesque@gmail.com."

Thank you for all the goodbyes today. We will miss seeing you all in the weblog-spaces of the world. We're mourning too. pic.twitter.com/4Us5X7k3Jo — Whedonesque (@whedonesque) August 21, 2017

Speaking to 'EW', van Oosten de Boer again declined to give an explicit reason behind the site's closing, however did not rule out the claims made by Cole were a factor.

"I have been toying with closing down the site for various reasons for the last five years or so," van Oosten de Boer told 'EW'.

Despite not explicitly referencing Cole's comments as a factor, the final message on the site also asked members of the weblog to find organisations and charities that dealt with the treatment of C-PTSD, Complex post-traumatic stress disorder, which Cole revealed she struggled with after her marriage.

"My entire reality changed overnight, and I went from being a strong, confident woman, to a confused, frightened mess," Cole wrote.

"I was eventually diagnosed with Complex PTSD and for the last five years, I have worked hard to make sense of everything that happened and find my balance again."

While the Whedonesque site will no longer be open, the team plan to still run their social media accounts to keep up with the community they built over the last 15 years.