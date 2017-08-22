All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • FOOD

    ‘Orana’ In Adelaide Wins Best Restaurant Of The Year

    The Gourmet Traveller Top 100 have been announced.

    23/08/2017 11:38 PM AEST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Orana
    A dish from Orana, which took out Restaurant of the Year.

    The Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards were held in Sydney on Wednesday and Adelaide's Orana took out top spot, being named as Australia's Restaurant of the Year in the country's longest-standing national restaurant awards.

    Orana celebrates Indigenous Australian ingredients and traditions and is led by owner and chef Jock Zonfrillo. It's the first restaurant outside Sydney and Melbourne to be named Restaurant of the Year in two decades.

    Mat Lindsay of Ester in Sydney took out the peer-voted Chef of the Year and Australia's Regional Restaurant of the Year went to Aaron Turner's Geelong restaurant, Igni. The nation's Bar of the Year was named as Canberra's brilliant Bar Rochford, while Chris Young from Café Di Stasio in St Kilda scored Maître d' of the Year.

    Below is a list of the top 100. This list has been compiled using the Gourmet Traveller star ratings, moderated by the state and national editors.

    1. Orana, SA

    2. Attica, Vic

    3. Momofuku Seiobo, NSW

    4. Brae, Vic

    5. Cutler & Co, Vic

    6. Vue de Monde, Vic

    7. Quay, NSW

    8. The Bridge Room, NSW

    9. Bennelong, NSW

    10. Bentley, NSW

    11. Rockpool Bar & Grill, NSW

    12. Sixpenny, NSW

    13. Magill Estate, SA

    14. Restaurant Hubert, NSW

    15. Igni, Vic

    16. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Vic

    17. Automata, NSW

    18. Firedoor, NSW

    19. Ester, NSW

    20. Minamishima, Vic

    21. Aria, NSW

    22. Rockpool Bar & Grill, Vic

    23. Ormeggio, NSW

    24. Fred's, NSW

    25. Tetsuya's, NSW

    26. Icebergs Dining Room & Bar, NSW

    27. Urbane, Qld

    28. Estelle by Scott Pickett, Vic

    29. Flower Drum, Vic

    30. Cirrus, NSW

    31. Esquire, Qld

    32. Sean's, NSW

    33. Café Di Stasio, Vic

    34. Provenance, Vic

    35. Fleet, NSW

    36. Grossi Florentino, Vic

    37. Aria, Qld

    38. Est, NSW

    39. Lake House, Vic

    40. Oscillate Wildly, NSW

    41. Mr Wong, NSW

    42. Spice Temple, NSW

    43. Wasabi, Qld

    44. Spice Temple, Vic

    45. Nu Nu, Qld

    46. Monopole, NSW

    47. Pilu at Freshwater, NSW

    48. Ten Minutes by Tractor, Vic

    49. LuMi, NSW

    50. Hentley Farm, SA

    51. Cumulus Inc, Vic

    52. Lûmé, Vic

    53. Woodland House, Vic

    54. Botanic Gardens Restaurant, SA

    55. Biota Dining, NSW

    56. Africola, SA

    57. Saint Peter, NSW

    58. Kisumé, Vic

    59. Embla, Vic

    60. Billy Kwong, NSW

    61. Paper Daisy, NSW

    62. Atlas Dining, Vic

    63. Wildflower, WA

    64. No 1 Bent Street, NSW

    65. Captain Moonlite, Vic

    66. Porteño, NSW

    67. Fen, Vic

    68. Anchovy, Vic

    69. Rockpool Bar & Grill, WA

    70. Queen Chow, NSW

    71. Oakridge, Vic

    72. The Press Club, Vic

    73. Tulum, Vic

    74. Lee Ho Fook, Vic

    75. Gerard's Bistro, Qld

    76. Marion, Vic

    77. Tipo 00, Vic

    78. The Apollo, NSW

    79. Buon Ricordo, NSW

    80. Acme, NSW

    81. Yellow, NSW

    82. 10 William St, NSW

    83. Aubergine, ACT

    84. Bar Lourinhã, Vic

    85. Ides, Vic

    86. Mercado, NSW

    87. Supernormal, Vic

    88. Stanbuli, NSW

    89. Bodega 1904, NSW

    90. The Town Mouse, Vic

    91. Du Fermier, Vic

    92. Otto, NSW

    93. Monster, ACT

    94. Kenzan, Vic

    95. Three Blue Ducks, NSW

    96. Fratelli Paradiso, NSW

    97. Landscape, Tas

    98. The Dolphin Hotel, NSW

    99. The Agrarian Kitchen Eatery, Tas

    100. Lulu La Delizia, WA

    Details of the winners are in the September issue of Gourmet Traveller.

    MORE:adelaideaustraliaEating OutFoodgourmet traveller restaurant awardsrestaurantstravel

    More On This Topic