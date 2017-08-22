‘Orana’ In Adelaide Wins Best Restaurant Of The Year

The Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards were held in Sydney on Wednesday and Adelaide's Orana took out top spot, being named as Australia's Restaurant of the Year in the country's longest-standing national restaurant awards.
Orana celebrates Indigenous Australian ingredients and traditions and is led by owner and chef Jock Zonfrillo. It's the first restaurant outside Sydney and Melbourne to be named Restaurant of the Year in two decades.
Mat Lindsay of Ester in Sydney took out the peer-voted Chef of the Year and Australia's Regional Restaurant of the Year went to Aaron Turner's Geelong restaurant, Igni. The nation's Bar of the Year was named as Canberra's brilliant Bar Rochford, while Chris Young from Café Di Stasio in St Kilda scored Maître d' of the Year.
Below is a list of the top 100. This list has been compiled using the Gourmet Traveller star ratings, moderated by the state and national editors.
1. Orana, SA
2. Attica, Vic
3. Momofuku Seiobo, NSW
4. Brae, Vic
5. Cutler & Co, Vic
6. Vue de Monde, Vic
7. Quay, NSW
8. The Bridge Room, NSW
9. Bennelong, NSW
10. Bentley, NSW
11. Rockpool Bar & Grill, NSW
12. Sixpenny, NSW
13. Magill Estate, SA
14. Restaurant Hubert, NSW
15. Igni, Vic
16. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Vic
17. Automata, NSW
18. Firedoor, NSW
19. Ester, NSW
20. Minamishima, Vic
21. Aria, NSW
22. Rockpool Bar & Grill, Vic
23. Ormeggio, NSW
24. Fred's, NSW
25. Tetsuya's, NSW
26. Icebergs Dining Room & Bar, NSW
27. Urbane, Qld
28. Estelle by Scott Pickett, Vic
29. Flower Drum, Vic
30. Cirrus, NSW
31. Esquire, Qld
32. Sean's, NSW
33. Café Di Stasio, Vic
34. Provenance, Vic
35. Fleet, NSW
36. Grossi Florentino, Vic
37. Aria, Qld
38. Est, NSW
39. Lake House, Vic
40. Oscillate Wildly, NSW
41. Mr Wong, NSW
42. Spice Temple, NSW
43. Wasabi, Qld
44. Spice Temple, Vic
45. Nu Nu, Qld
46. Monopole, NSW
47. Pilu at Freshwater, NSW
48. Ten Minutes by Tractor, Vic
49. LuMi, NSW
50. Hentley Farm, SA
51. Cumulus Inc, Vic
52. Lûmé, Vic
53. Woodland House, Vic
54. Botanic Gardens Restaurant, SA
55. Biota Dining, NSW
56. Africola, SA
57. Saint Peter, NSW
58. Kisumé, Vic
59. Embla, Vic
60. Billy Kwong, NSW
61. Paper Daisy, NSW
62. Atlas Dining, Vic
63. Wildflower, WA
64. No 1 Bent Street, NSW
65. Captain Moonlite, Vic
66. Porteño, NSW
67. Fen, Vic
68. Anchovy, Vic
69. Rockpool Bar & Grill, WA
70. Queen Chow, NSW
71. Oakridge, Vic
72. The Press Club, Vic
73. Tulum, Vic
74. Lee Ho Fook, Vic
75. Gerard's Bistro, Qld
76. Marion, Vic
77. Tipo 00, Vic
78. The Apollo, NSW
79. Buon Ricordo, NSW
80. Acme, NSW
81. Yellow, NSW
82. 10 William St, NSW
83. Aubergine, ACT
84. Bar Lourinhã, Vic
85. Ides, Vic
86. Mercado, NSW
87. Supernormal, Vic
88. Stanbuli, NSW
89. Bodega 1904, NSW
90. The Town Mouse, Vic
91. Du Fermier, Vic
92. Otto, NSW
93. Monster, ACT
94. Kenzan, Vic
95. Three Blue Ducks, NSW
96. Fratelli Paradiso, NSW
97. Landscape, Tas
98. The Dolphin Hotel, NSW
99. The Agrarian Kitchen Eatery, Tas
100. Lulu La Delizia, WA
Details of the winners are in the September issue of Gourmet Traveller.