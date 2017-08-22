‘Orana’ In Adelaide Wins Best Restaurant Of The Year

A dish from Orana, which took out Restaurant of the Year.

The Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards were held in Sydney on Wednesday and Adelaide's Orana took out top spot, being named as Australia's Restaurant of the Year in the country's longest-standing national restaurant awards.

Orana celebrates Indigenous Australian ingredients and traditions and is led by owner and chef Jock Zonfrillo. It's the first restaurant outside Sydney and Melbourne to be named Restaurant of the Year in two decades.

Mat Lindsay of Ester in Sydney took out the peer-voted Chef of the Year and Australia's Regional Restaurant of the Year went to Aaron Turner's Geelong restaurant, Igni. The nation's Bar of the Year was named as Canberra's brilliant Bar Rochford, while Chris Young from Café Di Stasio in St Kilda scored Maître d' of the Year.

Below is a list of the top 100. This list has been compiled using the Gourmet Traveller star ratings, moderated by the state and national editors.

1. Orana, SA

2. Attica, Vic

3. Momofuku Seiobo, NSW

4. Brae, Vic

5. Cutler & Co, Vic

6. Vue de Monde, Vic

7. Quay, NSW

8. The Bridge Room, NSW

9. Bennelong, NSW

10. Bentley, NSW

11. Rockpool Bar & Grill, NSW

12. Sixpenny, NSW

13. Magill Estate, SA

14. Restaurant Hubert, NSW

15. Igni, Vic

16. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Vic

17. Automata, NSW

18. Firedoor, NSW

19. Ester, NSW

20. Minamishima, Vic

21. Aria, NSW

22. Rockpool Bar & Grill, Vic

23. Ormeggio, NSW

24. Fred's, NSW

25. Tetsuya's, NSW

26. Icebergs Dining Room & Bar, NSW

27. Urbane, Qld

28. Estelle by Scott Pickett, Vic

29. Flower Drum, Vic

30. Cirrus, NSW

31. Esquire, Qld

32. Sean's, NSW

33. Café Di Stasio, Vic

34. Provenance, Vic

35. Fleet, NSW

36. Grossi Florentino, Vic

37. Aria, Qld

38. Est, NSW

39. Lake House, Vic

40. Oscillate Wildly, NSW

41. Mr Wong, NSW

42. Spice Temple, NSW

43. Wasabi, Qld

44. Spice Temple, Vic

45. Nu Nu, Qld

46. Monopole, NSW

47. Pilu at Freshwater, NSW

48. Ten Minutes by Tractor, Vic

49. LuMi, NSW

50. Hentley Farm, SA

51. Cumulus Inc, Vic

52. Lûmé, Vic

53. Woodland House, Vic

54. Botanic Gardens Restaurant, SA

55. Biota Dining, NSW

56. Africola, SA

57. Saint Peter, NSW

58. Kisumé, Vic

59. Embla, Vic

60. Billy Kwong, NSW

61. Paper Daisy, NSW

62. Atlas Dining, Vic

63. Wildflower, WA

64. No 1 Bent Street, NSW

65. Captain Moonlite, Vic

66. Porteño, NSW

67. Fen, Vic

68. Anchovy, Vic

69. Rockpool Bar & Grill, WA

70. Queen Chow, NSW

71. Oakridge, Vic

72. The Press Club, Vic

73. Tulum, Vic

74. Lee Ho Fook, Vic

75. Gerard's Bistro, Qld

76. Marion, Vic

77. Tipo 00, Vic

78. The Apollo, NSW

79. Buon Ricordo, NSW

80. Acme, NSW

81. Yellow, NSW

82. 10 William St, NSW

83. Aubergine, ACT

84. Bar Lourinhã, Vic

85. Ides, Vic

86. Mercado, NSW

87. Supernormal, Vic

88. Stanbuli, NSW

89. Bodega 1904, NSW

90. The Town Mouse, Vic

91. Du Fermier, Vic

92. Otto, NSW

93. Monster, ACT

94. Kenzan, Vic

95. Three Blue Ducks, NSW

96. Fratelli Paradiso, NSW

97. Landscape, Tas

98. The Dolphin Hotel, NSW

99. The Agrarian Kitchen Eatery, Tas

100. Lulu La Delizia, WA

Details of the winners are in the September issue of Gourmet Traveller.