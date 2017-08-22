The First Trailer For 'American Horror Story: Cult' Is Full Of Trump, Clowns And Screaming

What could be scarier than re-living the 2016 American election, you wonder while watching the first trailer for 'American Horror Story: Cult'. What about re-living the 2016 American election with clowns!

Terrifying.

While the production of the seventh season of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series kept details under wraps, we've known for a while the season now known as 'Cult' would involve Donald Trump's election, what we didn't know was how that would play into the series.

With the trailer now launched we get a bit more of an understanding of what exactly 'Cult' is all about.

Season seven features series regulars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Frances Conroy, Emma Roberts and Chaz Bono, as well as welcoming newcomers Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Colton Haynes, Alison Pill and Lena Dunham into the 'AHS' family.

From the trailer, Peters looks to be a figure using spooky clowns and Trump's election to stir up fear and chaos across the country, while Billie Lourd's character infiltrates Sarah Paulson's house. The series looks to be playing on the idea of hysteria and paranoia in an already tense political environment, with Peters as a figurehead of some kind of cult-like group of anarchists. But also clowns.

Watch the full trailer above. 'American Horror Story: Cult' is scheduled to begin in early September.