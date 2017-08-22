The Iconic Adds 'Premium Boutique' So You Never Have To Go To The Shops Again

The Iconic Premium Boutique launched in Sydney on the 22nd of August with a showing of a selection of the range to media.

If you work in an office you know it's Thursday by the copious amount of The Iconic black bags which arrive in prep for everyone's weekends.

The online retailer, which launched in 2011, has become the go-to for last-minute fashion finds thanks to the three-hour metro delivery service (yep, you can order at 9.30am and have your new wares around lunchtime) and the very handy free returns offering.

Now The Iconic has just launched its Premium Boutique, meaning you don't have change out of your trackies or use your lunch break to hunt for an outfit to wear to that wedding or fancy work event you have coming up.

A selection of the new high-end offering.

In addition to the 700 brands already stocked, the premium boutique offers a range of over 100 high-end international and local designer brands, including the following:

Local: Alice McCall, Asilio, Bec & Bridge, By Johnny, Camilla And Marc, Camilla, Ginger & Smart, KitX, Romance Was Born, Michael Lo Sordo and We Are Kindred.

International: Aquila, Armani, BOSS, Calvin Klein, Hope, Hugo Boss, Joseph, The Kooples, IRO, Polo Ralph Lauren, Sandro, Scotch & Soda and Ted Baker.

The plan is to add more than a hundred extra luxury brands over the next year or two. Think of it as the the online equivalent to that fancy bricks-and-mortar boutique, minus the judgmental sales assistants.