Bachelor Matty J Throws His Support Behind Marriage Equality

While this season of 'The Bachelor' has been full of controversy, the man himself Matthew "Matty J" Johnson posted on his Instagram on Tuesday putting his support behind the upcoming marriage equality postal survey.

In the caption, Matty highlighted the absurdity of his current on-screen dating situation, encouraging his fans and followers to make sure they're enrolled and their details are updated.

"Not every Australian will get the chance to date 22 people on national TV but they should all have the opportunity to marry the person they love and be treated equally under the law."

Not every Australian will get the chance to date 22 people on national TV but they should all have the opportunity to marry the person they love and be treated equally under the law. If you support marriage equality make sure you enrol to vote or update your details by midnight August 24 at aec.gov.au #voteyes #marriageequality A post shared by Matty J (@matthewdavidjohnson) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

Matty isn't the only Bachelor alum to post about the upcoming postal survey, with the former Bachelorette Georgia Love and former Bachelor Sam Wood also posting their support.

Proud to join my great friend @gagagreene yesterday in support of @amequality. ❤️All love is equal and the laws in this country need to change NOW. #marriageequality A post shared by Sam Wood (@samjameswood) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

A post shared by GEORGIA LOVE (@georgiealove) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

"I'm so embarrassed for that time in the future when people look back and say, 'Can you believe gay people weren't even allowed to be married!'" Love captioned the image.

"I'm ashamed that I live in a country that tells anyone their love is less legitimate than someone else's. But more than anything, I'm angry."

Other celebs have been outspoken, supporting LGBTQ Australians and urging their fans to do the same. Jessica Origliasso, one part of The Veronicas, shared an incredible message on her Instagram.

Similarly, Margot Robbie, Flume and many, many more celebs are using social media to urge Aussies to vote in the upcoming marriage equality survey.

LOVE IS LOVE 👬👭👫 any Aussie's living overseas like me, register to vote here: http://www.aec.gov.au/enrol/ before August 24th #marriageequality #australia 🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺 A post shared by @margotrobbie on Aug 15, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

Australia, please make sure you are enrolled to vote. Love is love 🌈 A post shared by Flume (@flumemusic) on Aug 12, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

The deadline to enrol for the vote is midnight, Thursday August 24. You can enroll via the AEC website, or update your details here. If you'd like any more information on the marriage equality postal survey, you can read a bit more about it here.