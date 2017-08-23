'We are very, very confident that our members who have been caught up in this will be held by the court to be eligible to sit in the parliament.'

CANBERRA -- Three days in October have been set for the full bench of the High Court to hear the eligibility of at least five federal politicians, including the Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, to sit in parliament.

That means there's at least seven weeks of uncertainty still to run regarding the make-up of the 45th parliament.

High Court sitting as Court of Disputed Returns will hear citizenship cases over 3 days from 10-12 October #auspol #auslaw August 24, 2017

High Court Chief Justice Susan Kiefel has ruled the court will hear the S44 citizenship cases of Joyce, his Nationals colleague senator Matt Canavan, One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, former Greens senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters on October 10, 11 and 12.

The Federal Attorney-General George Brandis told reporters in Melbourne he had expected the October dates and regarded the outcome as "expedited".

A-G George Brandis: This has been an urgent case and the court knows it, we look forward to a speedy resolution.MORE https://t.co/90IFziEIiR pic.twitter.com/jLhnlVwnuW — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 24, 2017

"There is an obvious public urgency in relation to this matter to clarify the situation," Brandis said.

"And the Chief Justice, Chief Justice Kiefel, acceded to that the 10, 11th and 12th of October - given the court's calendar - are the soonest practicable dates given the multiplicity of parties before the court."

"And we look forward to the speedy resolution of the matter."

However, the Turnbull Government had been hoping the High Court could hear the cases more expediently. Through the Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue QC, acting for the Commonwealth, it had urged the court to hear the matters in a fortnight's time.

7 weeks until HC hears the citizenship cases. Will be interesting to see if Joyce & Nash make any major decisions in that time — David Speers (@David_Speers) August 24, 2017

It is expected the cases of Nationals senator Fiona Nash and independent senator Nick Xenophon will also be held in October. Both cases have not yet been officially referred to the High Court by the Senate.

All seven cases are not identical, but the High Court -- sitting has the Court of Disputed Returns -- is being asked to rule whether the federal parliamentarians have breached the Australian constitution by being dual citizens when they nominated for election.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull remains confident, telling reporters in Ettamogah on Thursday: "I am sure the court will clarify how Section 44 operates. "

"But I have to say again, we are very, very confident that our members who have been caught up in this will be held by the court to be eligible to sit in the parliament and therefore eligible to be ministers."