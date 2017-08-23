You know how nachos are incredibly tasty, in all their cheesy, greasy, crispy corn chip glory? Take that image, then add these to the mix: seasoned mince, tomatoes, pickles, more cheese and tomato sauce.

Yes, what we're describing is cheeseburger nachos. And yes, it's happening.

To make these glorious loaded nachos, start by sautéing onion and beef mince with seasoning until browned. Then all you need to do is place corn chips on a baking tray, top with the mince mix and cheese, and repeat the layers.

Bake the nachos until the cheese has melted, then finish by drizzling the dish with tomato sauce, mustard, fresh cherry tomatoes and pickles.

It's cheesy and greasy, while still fresh thanks to the tomatoes, with the mustard and pickles cutting through the richness.

Don your comfies and check out the video above for the method.