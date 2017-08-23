Meghan Trainor Shut Down Australian Anti-Marriage Equality Group Using Her Image

Singer Meghan Trainor has slammed campaigners against marriage equality for using her image and lyrics to encourage people to vote against same-sex marriage in Australia.

The "Vote NO Australia - Marriage Plebiscite" Facebook page posted an image of Trainor, capitalising on her 2016 single 'NO', with the caption, "my vote is NO you need to let it go".

@Meghan_Trainor did you realise that your face was being used in Australian anti gay marriage propaganda?? pic.twitter.com/OBG3daQH0E — melanie morgan (@melanie_mogs) August 23, 2017

The real lyric being, "My name is 'No', my sign is 'No', my number is 'No', you need to let it go".

Fans alerted Trainor via Twitter to the use of her image and lyrics and on Wednesday night the Grammy Award-winner sent a clear message to those who had co-opted her likeness.

I SUPPORT MARRIAGE EQUALITY!Someone in Australia is illegally using my picture for a campaign against marriage equality. So wrong. Not okay — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) August 23, 2017

I've said it before, Everyone should be able to love who they want. I support equality, period. 💖👬👭💖 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) August 23, 2017

Trainor has been an outspoken advocate for marriage equality, in a 2015 spotlight in 'Express', she was asked if she could pass any law, which would it be.

"I would pass gay marriage everywhere. Everyone should be able to love who they want."

Since Trainor's comments, the image has been removed from the 'Vote NO Australia' page which continues to post anti-marriage equality content to its 3,871 followers.

Earlier this month, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the nation would be headed toward a non-binding, non-compulsory poll on marriage equality.

If the voluntary survey results in a 'yes' victory, parliament would potentially be given the opportunity to have a free vote on marriage equality. The results of the survey itself will not guarantee marriage equality in Australia.

Many local celebrities have come out in support of the yes campaign, and on Wednesday night Ellen DeGeneres tweeted her support, urging Australians to enrol and update their electoral details ahead of the August 24 deadline.

Australia, I love you. It's time for marriage equality. Make sure you're enrolled to vote right now. https://t.co/O9XeCFljVq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 23, 2017

Meanwhile, for anyone thinking of using Trainor's lyrics against marriage equality again, she has a simple message for ya: No.