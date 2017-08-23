All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Meghan Trainor Shut Down Australian Anti-Marriage Equality Group Using Her Image

    "I've said it before, everyone should be able to love who they want."

    24/08/2017 11:48 AM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Getty Images / Twitter

    Singer Meghan Trainor has slammed campaigners against marriage equality for using her image and lyrics to encourage people to vote against same-sex marriage in Australia.

    The "Vote NO Australia - Marriage Plebiscite" Facebook page posted an image of Trainor, capitalising on her 2016 single 'NO', with the caption, "my vote is NO you need to let it go".

    The real lyric being, "My name is 'No', my sign is 'No', my number is 'No', you need to let it go".

    Fans alerted Trainor via Twitter to the use of her image and lyrics and on Wednesday night the Grammy Award-winner sent a clear message to those who had co-opted her likeness.

    Trainor has been an outspoken advocate for marriage equality, in a 2015 spotlight in 'Express', she was asked if she could pass any law, which would it be.

    "I would pass gay marriage everywhere. Everyone should be able to love who they want."

    Since Trainor's comments, the image has been removed from the 'Vote NO Australia' page which continues to post anti-marriage equality content to its 3,871 followers.

    Earlier this month, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the nation would be headed toward a non-binding, non-compulsory poll on marriage equality.

    If the voluntary survey results in a 'yes' victory, parliament would potentially be given the opportunity to have a free vote on marriage equality. The results of the survey itself will not guarantee marriage equality in Australia.

    Many local celebrities have come out in support of the yes campaign, and on Wednesday night Ellen DeGeneres tweeted her support, urging Australians to enrol and update their electoral details ahead of the August 24 deadline.

    Meanwhile, for anyone thinking of using Trainor's lyrics against marriage equality again, she has a simple message for ya: No.

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentmarriage equalityMeghan Trainor

    More On This Topic