Michael Bolton Gave 'Game Of Thrones' The Retro Theme Song You Didn't Know You Needed

If you've ever been on the internet you've probably heard of Screen Junkies, they're the folks behind the hugely popular "honest trailers" series as well as tons and tons of other content.

Well, for the second year in a row they've been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series, and to celebrate they decided to grab some massive star power to do something truly special.

Calling on the talents of Michael Bolton, Brian McKnight, Paula Cole and Natasha Bedingfield, the gang produced iconic retro TV themes for your favourite current shows.

While 'Stranger Things' and 'This Is Us' are great hits, it's Paula Cole's 'Dawson's Creek' inspired take on 'The Handmaid's Tale' that really shines before Bolton straps on his best IKEA rug and brings it home with the most epic 'Game of Thrones' theme ever.

There might be a few spoilers in the clip above if you're not entirely up-to-date with 'Game of Thrones', but that doesn't matter to Michael, because...