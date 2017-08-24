14 Of The Best Tweets About Taylor Swift's New Album

The year 2017 is saved, music is saved, the queen is back and she's accepting the fact that she's the head of Slytherin!

Yeps, it's true. On Wednesday night, Taylor Swift confirmed the rumors that not only is she releasing new music this week, but she's also releasing an album in November.

Taylor went through the process of wiping her entire social media presence and website, and going up against an actual solar eclipse teasing out cryptic videos of what turned out to be a snake! Taylor famously hasn't been able to escape a link to snakes since her very public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Obviously the internet went into meltdown seeing Taylor grappling her snake aesthetic, regardless of if she's reclaiming her own narrative or simply leaning into the slithering identity. Here are some of our favourite reactions to Taylor's big announcements.

1.

Does anyone have Taylor swifts number? She was hacked by a snake we need to get in touch with her. Contact twitter imediately. Let them no — Miranda Sings (@MirandaSings) August 23, 2017

2.

what if gerge was taylor swift pic.twitter.com/uOLe0qZcWm — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) August 23, 2017

3.

Taylor Swift: "I'm dropping my new single tomorrow at midnight."

Me even though I haven't listened to the song: pic.twitter.com/OE6O2KssCW — Cisco (@TSwiftCisco) August 23, 2017

4.

Taylor: "What's on the pop music horizon?"



"Fifth Harmony has an album coming out Friday —"



Taylor: "Release my single." pic.twitter.com/n2FcRABE2K — Ira Madison III (@ira) August 23, 2017

5.

me: "I'm on a social media cleanse"

taylor swift: *does the thing*

me: pic.twitter.com/vlJ3RB8SZL — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) August 23, 2017

6.

I'm a grown man and I am absolutely here for the new Taylor Swift album — elan gale (@theyearofelan) August 23, 2017

7.

me, this morning: yeah I guess a new Taylor Swift album would be cool



me, now: I AM GETTING REPUTATION TATTOOED ON MY FACE — Samantha Tomaszewski (@managewski) August 23, 2017

8.

Voldemort better watch out! The NEW heir of slytherin Taylor Swift is here to snatch wigs! She's coming for blood this era! Queen of snakes! — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) August 23, 2017

9.

Taylor Swift: *posts*

Me: *learns parseltongue* — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 23, 2017

10.

if taylor swift thinks i'm about to drop everything and rearrange my schedule for her....she is absolutely correct i'll do it gladly — isabel | 79 (@cmtswift) August 23, 2017

11.

"Despacito will dethrone Mariah Carey's record"

Taylor: pic.twitter.com/b53TQazbEC — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) August 23, 2017

12.

I am a:



🔘 Man

⚪️ Woman



Looking for:



⚪️ Men

⚪️ Women

🔘 My wig after Taylor Swift announced #REPUTATION — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) August 23, 2017

13.

is this the Kinsey scale pic.twitter.com/x4Y00i9nbJ — anna (@waltdisknee) August 23, 2017

14.