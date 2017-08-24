All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    14 Of The Best Tweets About Taylor Swift's New Album

    'If Taylor Swift thinks I'm about to drop everything and rearrange my schedule for her... she is absolutely correct I'll do it gladly.'

    24/08/2017 2:37 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Twitter

    The year 2017 is saved, music is saved, the queen is back and she's accepting the fact that she's the head of Slytherin!

    Yeps, it's true. On Wednesday night, Taylor Swift confirmed the rumors that not only is she releasing new music this week, but she's also releasing an album in November.

    Taylor went through the process of wiping her entire social media presence and website, and going up against an actual solar eclipse teasing out cryptic videos of what turned out to be a snake! Taylor famously hasn't been able to escape a link to snakes since her very public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

    Obviously the internet went into meltdown seeing Taylor grappling her snake aesthetic, regardless of if she's reclaiming her own narrative or simply leaning into the slithering identity. Here are some of our favourite reactions to Taylor's big announcements.

    1.

    2.

    3.

    4.

    5.

    6.

    7.

    8.

    9.

    10.

    11.

    12.

    13.

    14.

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentmusicTaylor Swift

