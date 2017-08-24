All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Authorities Probe Claims 40 Wombats Have Been Buried Alive

    Seven dead wombats removed from a property in South Australia will undergo testing to determine their cause of death.

    25/08/2017 9:00 AM AEST | Updated 20 minutes ago
    MoMorad

    Seven dead wombats have been removed from a South Australian property amid allegations that more than 40 of the Australian marsupials may have been buried alive.

    South Australia's Department of Environment, Water and Natural Resources (DEWNR) is investigating "allegations of wombat mistreatment" but did not believe any of the animals were trapped underground.

    The claims have surfaced after a member of the public reported that a network of warrens had been destroyed.

    Brigitte Stevens, founder of the Wombat Awareness Association, told HuffPost Australia that she counted at least 30 of the dead animals being removed by Parks and Wildlife officers on Wednesday.

    Oliver_Koch via Getty Images
    Southern hairy-nosed wombats are a protected species.

    According to Stevens, groups of up to 40 could have been living in the warrens at the time of their alleged destruction.

    According to a report by the South Australian government, while the Southern Hairy-nose wombat can create significant and costly damage to agricultural landscapes, their destruction can often be counter-productive, as any gaps created by their culling are often re-filled.

    7NEWS

    Despite being listed as a protected species, land managers are able to obtain a permit for the destruction of any wombats that "are causing environmental or economic damage to property or land".

    The maximum penalty for destroying a Southern Hairy-nose wombat in South Australia without a permit is $2,500 or 6 months imprisonment, with the court's jurisdiction to impose additional penalties if more than one animal is involved.

    7NEWS
    An aerial view of the wombat warrens.

    MORE:NewsSandletonsocietySouth AustraliaSouthern Hairy Nosed WombatWombatWombat Awareness Organisation

    More On This Topic