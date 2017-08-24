All Sections
    • NEWS

    Four ANU Students Injured In 'Random' Classroom Attack

    A man in custody after alleged baseball bat attack in Canberra.

    25/08/2017 11:40 AM AEST | Updated 21 minutes ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting four classmates at a Canberra university.

    ACT Police said they had one man in custody after the alleged incident on Friday morning at the Australian National University.

    "ACT Policing is responding to an incident at the Australian National University, where a male is reported to have assaulted a number of people. One male has been taken into custody and enquiries are ongoing," police said in a statement.

    "There is no ongoing threat to public safety."

    Photos on social media claimed to show several police and ambulance vehicles in attendance at the campus.

    An ANU spokesman told HuffPost Australia the alleged attack had occurred inside a classroom.

    "At around 9:15am this morning, a student entered an ANU classroom and assaulted four other students. The University's first priority is the welfare of our staff and students, counselling services are being provided to all those affected," the spokesman said.

    "ACT Police were called and attended the scene where one person was detained."

    ANU's student newspaper Woroni reported the attack had occurred inside the Copland building.

    Both the ABC and The Australian newspaper reported claims from witnesses that a baseball bat was used in the attack. The ABC reported the incident may have been a "random" attack.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police on 131 444.

