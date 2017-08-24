You've had a healthy breakfast and lunch, but now you're craving something sweet to help get you through the afternoon. While chocolate, biscuits and lollies are tempting, if you want a healthier sweet fix, energy balls are the answer.

Made from a combination of nuts, dried fruit, cacao, nut butter or shredded coconut, energy balls are high in protein and energy to tide you over until dinnertime, and they're sweet enough to satisfying those cravings.

Here are seven easy energy ball recipes to prep and have ready all week.

1. No-bake chocolate peanut butter energy bites

From Jessica in the Kitchen.

Peanut butter lovers, rejoice. These rich, chewy, chocolatey and peanut buttery energy bites are made with five simple ingredients, and are great for snacking or brekkie on the go.

Here's the recipe.

2. Chocolate cashew cookie bites

From Minimalist Baker.

This recipe combines the rich flavours of dried cranberries, dark chocolate and cashews into a Larabar-inspired cookie ball. And you only need four ingredients to make them.

Get the recipe.

3. No-bake almond butter oatmeal bites

From Love and Lemons.

For a more indulgent treat, try these energy bites with almond butter, maple syrup, dates, oats and chocolate chips. Perfect with a cup of tea.

Here's the recipe.

4. No-bake carrot cake energy bites

From Jessica in the Kitchen.

If you love carrot cake, make these healthy dessert-like energy balls with pecans, dates, shredded carrots and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

Get the recipe.

5. Chocolate orange bites

From A Saucy Kitchen.

For a choc-orange treat, these energy bites will do the trick, which are made with just five ingredients: dates, raisins, cashews, cocoa and a touch of orange zest.

Here's the recipe.

6. Mango coconut energy bites

From Minimalist Baker.

These mango energy bites are packed with tropical, summery flavour thanks to dried mango, coconut and lime zest. They're naturally sweetened and are delicious all year round.

Get the recipe.

7. No-bake brownie energy

From Jessica in the Kitchen.

Brownie fans, you can make these no-bake brownie bites with five simple ingredients, and they taste like delicious Bounty brownies. It's hard to stop at one.

Here's the recipe.