Sickening footage has emerged of a Queensland Aussie Rules player kicking the head of an opposition player during a local match over the weekend.

The accused player from the Ipswich Eagles football club, was sent from the Limestone Park field following the incident on Saturday while the opposing player, from the Redcliffe Tigers, was left lying on the ground.

He then received medical treatment and was later seen limping away from the ground in the arms of trainers.

WARNING: The following footage contains graphic images.

WARNING GRAPHIC: Aussie Rules player handed 20-year ban for kicking another player in the head during a game at Ipswich. Details #9NewsAt6 pic.twitter.com/6gs4VJ8mxx August 24, 2017

Redcliffe Tigers vice president Steve Brown told Quest Newspapers on Wednesday the player who received the kick to the head is just 19-years-old and was left concussed as a result of the attack.

"The player from the opposition... just kicked him in the head," he said.

"Normally when something like that happens a fight breaks out but the players all rushed to check on their teammate. It was great team spirit."

As a result of the shocking incident, the Ipswich player was handed a 20-year ban from the sport after the matter was handed directly to the Queensland AFL's Independent Tribunal.

A spokesperson for AFL Queensland said: "The matter was heard by a three-member panel with a non-voting chairman. The reported player elected not to attend the hearing and provided a statement to the tribunal, in which he pleaded guilty and requested the matter be heard in his absence.

"The tribunal sustained the charge of kicking and handed down a 20-year ban.

"The player has been automatically deregistered under the AFL's Deregistration Policy. The player must serve his 20-year ban and then wait a further 12 months before he can apply to be re-registered in accordance with the policy."

The verdict also comes one month after former AFL staffer and club player Ali Fahour was banned for life from playing or officiating in any Aussie Rules football matches and stood down from his position as the AFL's Diversity Manager for striking an opposition player in a Northern Football League (NFL) match.

Fahour could still face assault charges for the alleged assault, which left one player unconscious.