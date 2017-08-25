18-Yr-Old Charged After ANU Baseball Bat Attack

An 18-year-old man has been charged after several people were attacked with a baseball bat at the Australian National University campus in Canberra.

ACT Policing said it charged the young man following the incident at ANU on Friday.

Shortly after 9am, police allege the man, a student at the uni, assaulted other students and a lecturer with a baseball bat.

In a statement, police said during the class, the student stood from his seat with a baseball bat and approached the lecturer at the front of the class.

Other students in the class intervened and tried to restrain the student but the male student managed to assault four people, one male and three females, including the lecturer, police said Saturday morning.

Campus security attended and detained the student until police arrived.

The ACT Ambulance Service attended and treated four students for non-life threating injuries and transferred to them to Canberra Hospital.

Police have now charged the man with several counts of assault including assault causing actual bodily harm and intentionally inflict grievous bodily harm.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.