The Best Skin Care Products, As Decided By Australian Women

Hands up if you find shopping for a new moisturiser totally overwhelming? Keep them raised if you've ever left the beauty section of a department store or supermarket empty handed simply because all that choice was just too much? Don't worry, you're not alone.

There's seemingly millions of products out there and with only one face to put them on, working out what's good can be a pricey endeavour if you go the trial and error approach.

That's when numbers come in handy. The highest selling products around the country fly off the shelves for good reason -- they work. Aussie women are buying them again and again, and that's a good enough recommendation as any ... plus, isn't it a sorta satisfying getting a virtual peek into other women's shopping bags?

Here, the best sellers from Australia's beauty retailers.

The top ten highest selling skincare products at beauty boutique Mecca Cosmetica reveal that women want glowing skin, with a lot of products which promote renewal making the top 10.

1. Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $70

2. Frank Creamy Face Scrub, $21.95

3. Patchology Illuminate Flashmasque 5 Minute Facial Sheet Mask, $44

4. Eve Lom Cleanser, $72

5. Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $154

6. Darphin Hydraskin Light Cream Gel, $66

7. Chantecaille Vital Essence, $167

8. Ren Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, $58

9. Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, $128

10. Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Plumping Moisturiser and Serum, $138

Everyone's favourite pharmacy come beauty haven, Priceline has the best discount sales in the business. Even when not on special, the extensive range is always reasonably priced. The best sellers at Priceline are all about fighting pores and removing makeup.

1. Biore Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips 6 pack, $7.29

2. Simple Cleansing Wipes Twin Pack 50 wipes, $11.49

3. Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water 400ml, $13.99

4. Freezeframe RevitalEYES, $69

5. Biore Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips 6 pack, $7.29

6. Biore Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strips 6 pack, $5.99

7. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes Night Calming, $7.99

8. Swisspers Cucumber Cleansing Facial Travel Wipes, $1.59

9. Sukin Hydrating Mist Toner, $10.99

10. Sukin Foaming Facial Cleanser, $10.99

The newest big beauty player to Australia, Sephora offers a range of international cult brands not available anywhere else, but also holds its own with a wildly popular and affordable in-house brand which frequents the top 10.

1. Sephora + Paper Mask in Green Tea, $6

2. IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream, $55

3. Sephora + Foot Mask in Lavender, $6

4. Sephora + Eye Mask in Rose, 5 pieces, $15

5. Dr Jart Mask Water Jet Vita Hydra Solution, $36

6. Erno Laszlo Cleansing Bar in Deep Sea Mud, $80

7. Caudalie Eau De Beaute, $76

8. Caolion Premium Hot and Cool Pore Pack Duo, $46

9. Sephora + Lip Mask in Shea Butter, $4

10. Caudalie Grape Water, $26