Hip Injury Forces Andy Murray To Pull Out Of U.S. Open

Two days before the start of one of the biggest tennis championships in the world, world number two Andy Murray has withdrawn from the tournament.

Citing ongoing hip injuries, the 2012 U.S. Open champion said his injury was too unstable to win him the title again in 2017.

"I did pretty much everything I could to get myself ready here, took a number of weeks off after Wimbledon, spoke to a lot of hip specialists, tried resting, rehabbing to get myself ready here and was practising OK the last few days," Murray said.

"But it's too sore for me to win the tournament and ultimately that's what I was here to try and do."

Murray hasn't played professionally since Wimbledon in July where he lost in the quarter-final round to world number 17, Sam Querrey.

The 30-year-old Scotsman hasn't missed a major grand slam since the French Open in 2013, however he plans to storm back into competitive tennis after a full recovery.

"I want to be back on court as soon as I can. If it means that I can play before the end of the year, then that's what I would love to do," Murray said.

"I miss competing, and I'll try to get myself back on court as soon as I can, but obviously I'll need to make the correct decision and really think it through these next couple of days with my team."

Murray joins world number four, Stan Wawrinka and world number five, Novak Djokovic -- both who have pulled out of this year's U.S. Open due to injury.