Father Charged Over Illegal Gun After Three-Year-Old Shot Dead Inside Sydney Home

Detectives and forensic services remained at the site of the shooting in Sydney's Lalor Park on Monday morning.

The father of a three-year-old girl who was fatally shot in the neck at her home in Sydney's west on Sunday evening has been charged over possessing an illegal firearm.

The 43-year-old Arncliffe man -- who was not living at the Lalor Park home where the girl was shot -- has been charged with possessing an unauthorised and unregistered firearm and for failing to keep a firearm safe.

He has also breached an apprehended violence order, police allege.

It's believed the young girl was inside the family home with her mother and three young siblings, aged between three and eight, when she was shot at 8pm on Sunday evening.

Three-year-old girl found dead in Lalor Park home after being shot in neck https://t.co/Pg07iEnbVg via @smh — Ariane Beeston (@ArianeBeeston) August 27, 2017

The distraught mother of the young girl was heard screaming "rot in hell" and "I hate you" at a man, believed to be the girl's father, as she was led into an ambulance outside the family home, Fairfax Media reports.

The man and the girl's uncle were reportedly outside the house at the time of the shooting, police told the Daily Telegraph.

Neighbour Mark Tupua told reporters he ran to the house after hearing a loud bang, "but the door was locked".

"The mother came out, she was really angry and she was just screaming," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"I seen a guy leave the house, blood all over his hands."

Emergency services rushed to the house on Danny Road at around 8pm, following reports of what a caller described as a "domestic" incident. But paramedics were unable to save the girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

NSW Police Quakers Hill Commander, Superintendent Paul Carrett, confirmed that only one shot was fired.

He would not confirm media reports that the girl may have accidentally shot herself.

Superintendent Carrett described the incident as "extremely shocking" and urging all Australians to make sure their firearms are stored and handled safely.

"Our hearts go out to those who have been affected," he told reporters at a press conference on Monday morning.

"The death of a three-year-old child under any circumstances is tragic. It is tragic for the family and it is tragic for the police and other emergency services who attend these scenes."

Footage taken at the scene shows two men, believed to be the girl's father and uncle, sitting in the gutter, rocking and crying, outside the house while police investigated the scene.

Forensic officers remain at the family home on Monday morning and police are questioning the girl's parents.

Lalor Park: Police say detectives from Quakers Hill are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of child. pic.twitter.com/XfR0qFpR02 — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 27, 2017

Another neighbour, Mel Toilalo, told the Daily Telegraph she initially thought the gunshot was a car crash because it was so loud.

"I ran outside... I saw a man on the floor, he was screaming 'she is dead' or 'she has shot herself'," Toilalo said.

Lalor Park street taped off, following death of six year old girl by a gunshot wound in a home. Police speaking to her family @2GBNews pic.twitter.com/8wQbgNNnpN — Alice Hogg (@alicemhogg) August 27, 2017

It was initially reported that the girl was six years old, but police have since confirmed she was three.

Police have established a crime scene around the home and forensic officers were continuing to investigate at the house on Monday morning.

The girl's father will appear in Blacktown Local Court over the charges later on Monday.