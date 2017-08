NEWS

Hindus Descend On Stanwell Park Beach For Ganesh Chaturthi

Stanwell Park beach in NSW was the scene of colourful celebration on the weekend as hundreds of Hindus marked Ganesh Chaturthi, birthday of the Hindu God Ganesha. Clay sculptures of the elephant headed god are carried in a procession to the ocean, and believed to return to Mount Kailash to Parvati and Shiva. Video by Tom Compagnoni.