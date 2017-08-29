All Sections
    • NEWS

    'Hero' Cop Saves Elderly Couple From Burning House

    He ran into the building seemingly without a thought for himself.

    30/08/2017 9:40 AM AEST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Fairfax
    A picture of the home ravaged by fire.

    An off-duty police officer who kicked in the door of a burning Sydney home and rescued an elderly couple has been hailed as a hero who acted "without a thought" for himself.

    Flames broke out at the rear of the couple's Sydenham home early on Wednesday morning when they were spotted by an off-duty police officer who was reportedly driving by.

    The officer, with the help of two neighbours, broke down the door and rescued the couple who are believed to be aged in their 80s.

    Newtown Local Area Commander, Superintendent Gavin Wood, praised the officer's actions. He said the officer was on his way to work when he saw the home on fire.

    "He has literally kicked in the front door of a burning building, entered and saved this couple. We are fortunate to have police who see trouble, respond and - without a thought for themselves -- save lives," Superintendent Wood said.

    "I will be reviewing this incident with a view towards appropriate recognition of his actions."

    The couple was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and they are being treated for smoke inhalation. They are both in a stable condition.

    Firefighters from Fire & Rescue NSW brought the blaze under control by 6.10am.

    The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and the severely damaged house isn't yet safe enough to be examined by forensic officers.

    Police are expected to speak with the media on Wednesday morning.

