Love Granola? Try These 7 Easy Recipes

Granola is the champion of breakfast cereals. It's decadent, rich, satisfying and crunchy, and packed with all the good stuff: nuts, seeds, maple syrup, oats, dried fruit and sometimes even chocolate.

Granola is also perfect for on-the-go breakfasts. Just layer granola in a mason jar with natural yoghurt, fruit and nut butter to enjoy at work or while you're commuting.

Here are seven delicious, easy granola recipes -- with grain-free, vegan and low-sugar options included.

1. Cashew butter granola

From How Sweet Eats.

If you're looking for a healthy granola, this recipe is packed with cashews, cashew butter, oats, coconut, vanilla and just a touch of maple syrup. The flavour is delightfully smooth, while the texture is crunchy and moreish.

Here's the recipe.

2. Banana bread granola

From Minimalist Baker.

For those who love banana bread, infuse the cinnamon, vanilla and banana flavours into this granola recipe. Made with oats, walnuts, pecans, spices and flaxseed, this banana bread granola is loaded with protein, fibre and healthy fats.

Get the recipe.

3. Gingerbread granola

From Cookie and Kate.

Gingerbread spices like cinnamon, ginger and molasses go perfectly in granola, making breakfast time basically a cookie. Sweetened with maple syrup and dried cranberries, this granola is free from gluten, as long as you use gluten-free oats.

Here's the recipe.

4. Simple grain-free granola

From Minimalist Baker.

Can't do gluten or oats? Try this grain-free granola, packed with nuts, seeds, coconut flakes, dried blueberries and cinnamon. Thanks to its ingredients, the granola is full of healthy fats and plant protein.

Get the recipe.

5. Salted bourbon vanilla granola

From How Sweet Eats.

For a super sweet, boozy weekend (or dessert) granola, give this salted bourbon vanilla granola a go. Picture oats and walnuts covered in a syrupy bourbon, vanilla and honey glaze, and baked until golden and crunchy. Best served in a parfait with Greek yoghurt.

Here's the recipe.

6. Grain-free banana granola

From A Saucy Kitchen.

This filling, flavourful and crunchy granola is made with mixed nuts and seeds, spices, mashed banana and a touch of maple syrup, and is delicious served up with yoghurt and seasonal fruit.

Get the recipe.

7. Sea salt dark chocolate granola

From Minimalist Baker.

For the ultimate dessert-for-breakfast treat, or simply for dessert, make this sea salt dark chocolate granola. The recipe is simple and easy, requiring just nine ingredients and roughly 30 minutes to make.

Here's the recipe.