Netflix Is Apparently Developing Weed Strains Inspired By Its Own Shows

Well it looks like Netflix really doesn't want its customers getting off the couch any time soon as 'Variety' reports that the streaming giant is developing strains of marijuana to promo its upcoming original series 'Disjointed'.

The strains are each inspired by various Netflix originals themselves, and will apparently be available at a pop-up dispensary to anyone with a license to purchase marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Strains range from indica to sativa depending on the tone of the show it's inspired on. There's Banana Stand Kush inspired by 'Arrested Development', Pricky Muffin for 'BoJack Horseman' or Peyotea 73 from 'Grace and Frankie'.

Inspired by Chelsea Handler's show, Vodkush comes with the advice: "Don't think of yourself as a stoner. Think of yourself as an advanced botanist".

There are also three strains, the Omega strain, Eve's Bush and Rutherford B. Haze, that are all inspired by Netflix's new series 'Disjointed' which was released on August 25. The series was co-created by Chuck Lorre, the man behind shows like 'The Big Bang Theory' and 'Two and a Half Men', and stars Kathy Bates.

Bates' character, Ruth Whitefeather Feldman, is a pot activist running her own dispensary. It's everything you'd expect from a Chuck Lorre show, but with a lot more bongs, and way more f-bombs.