One Injured In Power Station Explosion, Much Of Darwin Loses Power

A worker has reportedly been injured in a power substation explosion in the Northern Territory.

DARWIN POWER OUTAGE: A worker has been injured in an explosion at the Berrimah substation in Darwin. https://t.co/48HGcpigT6 — abcnewsNT (@abcnewsNT) August 29, 2017

The NT News reports the incident is suspected to be related to a power outage that affected up to one third of Darwin properties in suburbs including Anula, Holtze, Berrimah and Leanyer.

There are reports at least at least 4,500 homes were left without power following the small explosion.

It's understood the worker has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Crew has isolated fault and is switching to alternative power supply routes.

Progressive restoration underway. #DarwinNT — Power and Water Corp (@PowerWaterCorp) August 29, 2017

Emergency services and paramedics are on the scene.

Work is underway to restore power and water to the homes affected.