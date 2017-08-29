All Sections
    • NEWS

    One Injured In Power Station Explosion, Much Of Darwin Loses Power

    An investigation is underway.

    30/08/2017 11:06 AM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    A worker has reportedly been injured in a power substation explosion in the Northern Territory.

    The NT News reports the incident is suspected to be related to a power outage that affected up to one third of Darwin properties in suburbs including Anula, Holtze, Berrimah and Leanyer.

    There are reports at least at least 4,500 homes were left without power following the small explosion.

    It's understood the worker has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

    Emergency services and paramedics are on the scene.

    Work is underway to restore power and water to the homes affected.

