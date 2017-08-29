Watch A Dumpling Master Make Dim Sum

When you pick up a dumpling with your chopsticks and eat that delicious morsel, you don't often think about what went into making them. They're usually all gone so quickly, you don't even get a chance.

Really, making dumplings is an art form which has been passed down over centuries and centuries, and it's not something the Average Joe can do. First you have to create the dough and flatten each piece into a paper thin wrapper. Next comes the making of the filling, and then it's time to intricately join the two and steam until perfect.

To see how dumplings are made, HuffPost Australia followed Moon Kuen Ng (aka Dicky) from Jade Temple Sydney around the kitchen.

Dicky is a Dumpling Master (yes, that's his title) and started making dumplings when he was 14 (he's now 38). It took him 15 years to master the skills and attitude necessary to become a Dumpling Master, so he knows his stuff.

Check out the video above to see how the prawn har gow and crystal dumplings with truffled mushroom are made. Amazing, huh?