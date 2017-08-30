20 Ways To Fall Asleep Quicker (Thanks To Science)

Thankfully, due to the focus on sleep in studies and in the media in the past few years, we are finally learning just how important quality nightly shut-eye is for us. We know that poor sleep can effect our mood, our waistlines and even our memory.

But sleep is one of those things -- some have no problem falling asleep and getting a full eight hours, while for others, the relationship might be a little more complex.

For those that fall into the latter, there's good news. Science has given us some proven tips to help you get to sleep quicker.

For example, you may already know that the blue light form your smartphone is not good for you as it interferes with melatonin, which is the brain's sleep hormone -- but did you know that experts recommend getting up and out of bed during a bout of insomnia rather than laying there awake ruminating about it?

For more tips to help you sleep better, check out the below infographic.

