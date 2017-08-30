Gerard Ridsdale Sentenced To 11 More Years For Child Sex Abuse

Australia's worst pedophile priest, Gerard Ridsdale, is likely to die in prison after a court sentenced him to a further 11 years for abusing a dozen children over 20 years.

On Thursday the notorious pedophile, who raped and assaulted children as young as six, was sentenced 11 years' jail for sexually abusing a dozen children while he worked in western Victorian parishes in the 1960s and 1980s.

Ridsdale, 83, has been serving time since 1994 and has admitted to abusing 65 children, however it's believed his victim count is in the hundreds.

Gerald Ridsdale, a former Catholic priest , outside Warrnambool County Court in 2004

He was first charged in 1993 for abusing children, and pleaded guilty to 23 fresh offences in April last year.

The court earlier heard one victim the priest sexually assaulted one young victim on the altar of a Ballarat church after she was taken there by her father.

Gerald #Ridsdale sentenced to a further 11 yrs for abusing 12 more kids - the latest of 65 who have gone to police. Likely many more. — Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) August 31, 2017

The court had also heard of the several victims' excruciating pain during the attacks, most of which happened in Ridsdale's car.

During the trial prosecutor Jeremy McWilliam told the court the Ridsdale increased his abuse of one victim while the young boy's father was sick in hospital.

After raping the boy, Ridsdale told him "don't tell your mum and dad or your dad could die""

"Your actions were violent and abusive. You abused your position of power and trust over each of your complainants," Judge Irene Lawson said.

"You knew at all times what you were doing was wrong. You knew no boundaries, on occasion offending in your church, in the confessional and in various presbyteries."

Ridsdale was already serving a 28-year sentence. His earliest possible parole is 2022.