Liam Hemsworth Has Finally Been Recognised As 'Doggy Dad Of The Year'

It might be Father's Day this weekend but People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have recognised Liam Hemsworth as the ultimate dad: Doggy dad of the Year.

New "gigantic" rescue pup! Dora the Explorer. #rescuedog! A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Nov 16, 2015 at 10:11pm PST

It's so easy to see why. Liam has been a vocal supporter of pet adoption, with his two pups Dora (named after the Explorer) and Tani.

Liam adopted Tani around 2014, and speaking to 'Men's Fitness' a year later he called her the perfect dog.

"She's awesome. I got her about a year ago. She's the perfect dog. I'm a big advocate of pet rescue," he said.

"Especially in California. If you're going to get a dog, get a rescue."

Then a few months later, with the help of girlfriend Miley Cyrus, Liam adopted Dora.

Thanks @mileycyrus for loving dogs as much as we do!! You helped find this gigantic, 6 month old puppy a new home. @liamhemsworth you will give this deserving baby a great life! A post shared by Wylder's Holistic Pet Center (@wylderspets) on Nov 14, 2015 at 12:26pm PST

Miley is also a massive rescue advocate and has a metric ton of pets herself, including Happy the dog who she rescued with Liam way back in 2012. Miley often posts photos with Dora and Tani among her litter of pets including dogs, cats, fish and even a pig.

Ashley Fruno, Associate Director of Campaigns at PETA commended Liam's efforts to promote rescuing animals.

"As any guardian of a rescued animal knows, no pedigree is equal to the joy you get from giving a homeless animal a happy life," Fruno said.

"Not only has Liam Hemsworth saved the lives of Tani and Dora, he's also inspired countless people to go to their local shelter and adopt."

He really is a very good boy.