What's New On Netflix And Stan For September 2017

Well the world is truly in chaos and one of the best ways to deal with it is with a miniature bucket of wine, as many blankets as you can find and a complete binge of all your favourite shows.

Luckily, September knows what's up and we have some great stuff arriving on Netflix and Stan.

Firstly, and very importantly, EVERY episode of 'Parks and Recreation' is coming to Stan on the 14th!

Every. Episode. That's seven seasons worth of quality comedy featuring Amy Poheler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe and, of course, Chris Pratt.

Stan will also be adding the new episodes of 'Will & Grace' starting weekly on the 29th which sees the iconic series rebooted, picking up where Will, Grace, Jack and Karen left off. Shrieking and drinking vodka out of a handbag.

Netflix also has a few shows with weekly episodes, they're releasing all of the first season of 'The Good Place' staring Kristen Bell on the 21st, and weekly episodes of the second season after that. The series follows a woman who dies and finds herself in "the good place", despite never really living her life like someone who deserves to be there.

It's a really fun first season with some brilliant twists so it's well worth the binge.

There's also Seinfeld's stand-up special, a third season of 'Narcos', several seasons of 'RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked' and much, much more. Here are some highlights of what's to come in September.

Titles in bold are coming to Stan while plain text are arriving on Netflix. Happy watching!

September 1

'Narcos' Season 3

'FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light' Seasn 1

'Little Evil'

'Resurface'

'Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist'

'Mickey Blue Eyes'

'House of Lies' Season 5

'Stephen Universe' Season 1, Vol 1 & 2

'RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked' Season 7

September 3

'Whitney: Can I Be Me'

September 4

'Sex Cowboys'

September 5

'Marc Maron: Too Real'

'Rogue One'

'Hope Springs'

September 6

'It's Only the End of the World'

'The Next Three Days'

September 7

'American Sniper'

'The Nut Job'

'Olympus Has Fallen'

September 8

'BoJack Horseman' Season 4

'The Expanse' Season 2

'The Confession Tapes' Season 1

'#realityhigh'

'Dreamgirls'

'The Imitation Game'

'The Notebook'

'The Expendables 3'

'The Gift'

'Children of Men'

'The Disappointments Room'

'RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked' Season 6

September 11

'The Interview'

'Amy'

'Nymphomaniac' Volume 1

'Nymphomaniac' Volume 2

September 12

'The Time Traveller's Wife'

September 13

'Offspring' Season 7

September 14

'The Lake House'

'Parks and Recreation' Seasons 1-7

September 15

'American Vandal' Season 1

'First They Killed My Father'

'Strong Island'

'Time: The Kalief Browder Story' Season 1

'Lone Survivor'

'Now You See Me'

'Funny People'

'RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked' Season 5

September 16

'Bates Motel' Season 4

September 17

'Wild Wild West'

'Oddball'

September 18

'Chappie'

'Broken Flowers'

September 19

'The Greasy Strangler'

'Girls to Men'

September 20

'Farewell My Queen'

September 21

'The Good Place' Season 1

'Inkheart'

September 22

'Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father' Season 1

'The Bad Batch'

'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7

'Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon'

'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial'

'Looper'

'RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked' Season 4

September 23

'Transparent' Season 4

September 26

'Girl With A Pearl Earing'

September 28

'Gravity'

'Kung Fu Jungle'

September 29

'Big Mouth' Season 1

'Our Souls at Night'

'Gerald's Game'

'The Magic School Bus Rides Again' Season 1

'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'

'Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip' Season 1

'Will and Grace (2017)' Episode 1

September 30