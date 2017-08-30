All Sections
    • NEWS

    Woman In Critical Condition After Beauty Procedure Went Wrong In Sydney

    One charged over use of poison and grievous bodily harm.

    31/08/2017 9:54 AM AEST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Facebook/The Medi Beauty
    The Medi Beauty branch in Sydney's Chippendale is newly opened.

    A Sydney woman is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack when a beauty procedure went horribly wrong.

    Emergency service crews responded to calls of a medical episode at a beauty clinic on Carlton Street in Chippendale on Wednesday afternoon, finding a 35-year-old woman in cardiac arrest. Paramedics treated the woman before rushing her to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. She remains in a critical condition on Thursday.

    Detectives have charged a 33-year-old woman with reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger life.

    She was refused bail and will appear in Central Local Court on Thursday.

    Police claim the 33-year-old "allegedly performed a medical procedure" on the 35-year-old.

    It is believed the clinic in question was the Medi Beauty Company, which has a location inside the Central Park Mall at Broadway and Carlton Street. The company's website says it offers "a state-of-the-art beauty service based on the latest medical technologies".

    crime News society sydney the medi beauty violence

