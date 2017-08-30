A Sydney woman is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack when a beauty procedure went horribly wrong.
Emergency service crews responded to calls of a medical episode at a beauty clinic on Carlton Street in Chippendale on Wednesday afternoon, finding a 35-year-old woman in cardiac arrest. Paramedics treated the woman before rushing her to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. She remains in a critical condition on Thursday.
Detectives have charged a 33-year-old woman with reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger life.
Charges laid after alleged medical procedure leaves woman in a critical condition - Chippendale https://t.co/MOmbQqWmWs— NSW Police (@nswpolice) August 30, 2017
She was refused bail and will appear in Central Local Court on Thursday.
Police claim the 33-year-old "allegedly performed a medical procedure" on the 35-year-old.
It is believed the clinic in question was the Medi Beauty Company, which has a location inside the Central Park Mall at Broadway and Carlton Street. The company's website says it offers "a state-of-the-art beauty service based on the latest medical technologies".