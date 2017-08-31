There'll have to be room for one more.

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) announced on Thursday there will be a redistribution of Federal electorates around the country, with the total numbers of House of Representatives Members to rise from 150 to 151.

AEC Commissioner Tom Rogers said in a statement that the reshuffle comes as a result of a national population increase that will see both Victoria and the ACT entitled to an extra Federal electorate, whereas South Australia will lose a seat.

Entitlement to @AboutTheHouse determined today: Vic & ACT increase by 1, SA decreases by 1 https://t.co/nlWsz3k9vU #auspol — AEC (@AusElectoralCom) August 31, 2017

He also confirmed the AEC will meet on Friday to begin discussions about the redistribution and that the public will play a part in the drawing up of the boundaries and naming of electoral divisions.

"The figures show the population has increased sufficiently to result in Victoria and the ACT each increasing their entitlement by one seat. At the same time, the entitlement for South Australia will decrease by one seat," he said.

"Redistribution Committees will be appointed and the public will soon be invited to make suggestions and comments on matters affecting the drawing of federal electoral boundaries and the naming of electoral divisions.

An electoral division redistribution occurs to ensure each state and territory in Australia is entitled to a fair and proportionate representation in the House of Representatives based on its total population. It also works to make sure there are a similar number of voters in each electorate.

These reshuffles happen each electoral cycle following an election, one year after the first sitting day for the new House of Representatives MPs, and are based on a complex equation using the total population and number of senators in each state (known as the population quota).

So, what does this all actually mean?

In short, the changes could mean a headache for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's government at the next election. Here's why.

With South Australia set to lose a seat, the redistribution could possible mean the amalgamation of Liberal Party MP Christopher Pyne's seat of Sturt with Labor Party MP Tony Zappia's seat of Makin -- making any new electorate a key election battleground between the two major parties.

While Pyne won his seat at the 2016 Federal election with a 55.89 percent majority and Zappia won his with 59.65 percent of the vote in Makin, a Labor Party-majority body of voters could make things more difficult for the Liberal Party when it comes to securing a parliamentary position.

And while that isn't the only electorate option for the South Australia reshuffle, it could also pose a threat to the Coalition's majority in the House of Representatives come the next election.

