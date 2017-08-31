All Sections
    • NEWS

    Man Fights For Life After Being Set Alight

    He has burns to 80 percent of his body.

    01/09/2017 2:12 PM AEST | Updated 46 minutes ago

    A Queensland man is fighting for his life after being doused in petrol and set on fire in an early-morning attack.

    Neighbours rushed to the 65-year-old man's aid and extinguished the blaze after he ran from the house in Capalaba, east of Brisbane.

    But he had already suffered burns to 80 percent of his body, Seven News reports.

    He was rushed to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police say preliminary information suggests the man was asleep in bed at about 9am when an accelerant was poured on him.

    Police told nine.com.au a separate "person of interest" is being treated for unknown injuries at nearby Redlands Hospital.

    A 34-year-old man, known to the 65-year-old man, is currently assisting police with their investigations.

