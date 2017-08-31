Macklemore is going to play at the NRL Grand Final and Alan Jones is confused.

The 34-year-old Seattle-born musician has had several massive hits in Australia and the U.S. including Thrift Shop, Same Love and more recently, Glorious.

But somehow, the Grammy-winner's popularity has eluded talkback radio king Jones. The self-styled man-of-the-people inadvertently revealed that he's really just the man of the people over 65, as he took to Twitter to shake his fist at a cloud.

Some American rapper called "Macklemore" will perform at the NRL Grand Final. How much is he being paid? Is this a wise allocation of funds? — Alan Jones (@AlanJones) 31 de agosto de 2017

A wise allocation of funds?

Well, they always say the game belongs to the fans. With this in mind, the NRL took the unprecedented step of actually asking fans who they'd like. The NRL organised a special focus group, and Macklemore emerged as the dominant choice.

"The fact that we were able to bring an act who was specifically requested by a fan focus group is something really special," NRL Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Abdo said.

He might have said it was "Glorious".

If the NRL's statement wasn't enough to answer Jones' question, the Twitterati helpfully stepped in as only they can.

Yes it is Alan. Macklemore wrote a beautiful song called "Same Love" I reckon you'd love it. #VoteYes #marriageequality — DavidW2035 (@DavidW2035) 31 de agosto de 2017

Yes it is, and if the NRL want to pay his fee that's a business decision for them to make. Also lots of people like his music. — Royce Wilson (@RoyceWilsonAU) 31 de agosto de 2017

Great call Alan! When will the silly sods at the NRL realise they need to cater to the future of rugby league - 60+ year olds? — good Jernalisms (@martydistasio) 31 de agosto de 2017

One image in particular came to mind for many people.

Both the NRL and AFL have had some unforgettable grand final entertainment disasters over the years. The AFL had Meatloaf. We're embedding a video of that below but we strongly urge you NOT to watch it.

And the NRL had its Billy Idol power fail, when it turned out to be a nice day for a very quiet wedding.

We can all be quietly confident that Macklemore will do better. The man himself is certainly upbeat.

"I couldn't be more honoured and excited to perform at the NRL Grand Final," he said.

"It'll be one of the largest crowds I've performed for thus far and my only show in Australia this year. I'm humbled to have the opportunity to reach such a large, enthusiastic NRL audience."

Just quietly, we'd love to ask him if he knows what the letters NRL stand for, but we're not that mean.